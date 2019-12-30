The 10 Best Feature Stories of the Decade From SURFER Magazine

“The Other North Shore” by Justin Housman (August, 2016) Click Here to Read

Duluth, Minnesota ain’t exactly Surf City, USA, and that’s what makes it such a compelling setting for Justin Houseman’s piece, “The Other North Shore”. Along the northern shores of Lake Superior, possibly the most hardcore group of surfers in the world come together, sometimes driving for days from various corners of the midwest to ride the natural wonder that is a freshwater barrel. Housman embeds himself with this unique crew on snow-covered shores and in Minnesota breweries to get the unique story of a very special coastline and the band of misfits who regularly emerge from sessions with beards made of icicles.

