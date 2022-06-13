I am not ready to interface with the New York Yankees being pretty comfortably the coolest team in baseball https://t.co/wq9f1XBzef — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) June 12, 2022 1 / 6

Hitters mashing dingers. Pitchers throwing heaters. The entire team collaborating to crack an opposing pitcher’s tipping tendencies, enabling them to tee off on him. The Yankees have been fun to watch and are in a position to walk to an American League East title—only the Toronto Blue Jays (8.5 games back at the end of play on Sunday) and Tampa Bay Rays (nine back) even in their vicinity as the Boston Red Sox lag way behind. The Yankees lead the league in home runs behind Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton. Their pitching staff leads in ERA and fastball velocity. The Bombers are naturally annoying by virtue of being the Yankees, but they presently play baseball in its finest form and should be considered the frontline World Series favorite at this early juncture.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!