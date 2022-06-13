.@Lindor12BC with one of those swings where you know it's gone instantly. pic.twitter.com/shmo0VVOr3 — MLB (@MLB) June 5, 2022 2 / 6

The Bronx isn’t the only corner of New York City currently hosting excellent baseball. These are also happy days in Flushing, where the Mets have their own (slightly less) commanding lead in the NL East at 5.5 games ahead of the defending champion Atlanta Braves. Mets fans have seen this movie enough times before not to feel entirely secure—just last year, they were an odds-on playoff team in July and cratered spectacularly down the stretch.

Regardless, this is a really good team. The Mets’ position players lead the league in wins above replacement, and their rotation has been one of the better units in the league despite injuries to prized free agent pickup and multitime Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer. Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo, and company should keep mashing, and the pitching staff should do well enough to send the Mets back to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

