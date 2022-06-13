Shohei Ohtani: Forever the King of the Pitchers Who Rake Club. 💣👑 pic.twitter.com/lNFg2HsCVA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 10, 2022 3 / 6

In May, I wrote about the first month of the season. One of my strongest takeaways was that after years of wasting the incredible talent of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels finally seemed poised to deliver these two superstars to the playoffs. Entering play on May 17, the Angels were 24–14 and tied with the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West. They were in that plum position despite third baseman Anthony Rendon having a down start and the pitching staff not clicking as well as its talent suggested it could. The Angels were good, and they had room to grow.

Then they started to slide. They went on a 13-game losing streak between May 25 and June 8, falling as many as 9.5 games back of Houston. They fired manager Joe Maddon. (The streak ended when Ohtani hit a home run and pitched seven innings of one-run ball against the Red Sox.) Their FanGraphs playoff odds have gone from 81 percent to 25 percent. Anyone with aspirations of watching Trout and Ohtani in the biggest games of the year may have to wait yet again.

