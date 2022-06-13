Sports

The 6 Best MLB Teams to Watch Right Now

We’ll stay in Southern California but skip the Los Angeles Dodgers. They’re doing their usual thing, more or less, which is winning a bunch of games and gliding toward October. The Padres are much more compelling as they’ve managed to remain in a dead heat with the Dodgers atop the NL West. (After Sunday, the Dodgers had a half-game division lead.) 

The Padres have received an MVP-caliber performance from third baseman Manny Machado, who has a .323/.395/.535 batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage triple-slash line to pace the team while playing good defense. They’ve also benefited from a great start by Jurickson Profar, the former top prospect who has found a home in Petco Park’s cavernous left field and posted a .342 OBP with some power to match. Pitchers Joe Musgrove and MacKenzie Gore have fired like the best duo in baseball. This is all going really, really well, and there’s a kicker: Shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr., the franchise player, still hasn’t appeared in a game all year as he rehabilitates a wrist injury. He’ll be the best summer acquisition any team makes this season.

