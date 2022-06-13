The Twinkies have not gotten past the divisional series since 2002. October baseball is unpredictable, and this column will not make a guess on whether that will change 20 years later. Things do look pretty good, though, for the Twins to at least have a solid bite at the apple.

They’ve built a small cushion for themselves atop the AL Central, where they lead the Chicago White Sox by three games and the Cleveland Guardians by six. There should be a playoff spot for this team either by way of the division crown or the wild card, as long as the pitching staff can manage to be a little bit better than terrible. Offense will be the Twins’ strength; they’re sixth in offensive WAR and 20th in pitching. Their best hitters (Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, and Luis Arraez) have extended track records and should continue performing. Three different starting pitchers have been good, but two of them (Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray) have recently landed on the injured list, and the bullpen has been mediocre. It’d be fun to see the Twins make a substantial October run. This group should keep them in striking distance of that outcome.

