The Phillies’ season so far has included two four-game losing streaks and a subsequent five-gamer that got manager Joe Girardi fired. It has also featured a nine-game win streak that only ended on Sunday; in that run, interim boss Rob Thomson took more than a week to drop his first game. Add it up, and the Phillies have played .500 ball, clocking in at 30-30 through Sunday. They are nine games back of the Mets in the NL East. But that’s not necessarily a death sentence. The Braves were 6.5 back in that division late last July and went on to win the World Series, and the extra playoff spot gives the Phillies more paths to play in October (should they reveal themselves to actually be a good team).

Bryce Harper continues to hit the absolute hell out of the ball, and this roster has the remnants of a good-enough offensive supporting cast. The pitching staff has so far been one of the league’s best and would get better if back-end starting pitchers Kyle Gibson and Ranger Suarez picked it up a bit. Suarez, at least, was great in 2021 and should improve on his middling ERA.

