Hunkered down with nothing but time on the couch ahead of you for the foreseeable future? Already secretly binged “Love is Blind” (we won’t tell)? Here’s a list of some of our favorite stories and videos from the past decade to help keep you busy until riding with a big group of buddies, high-fiving, then going to the pub afterward is the weekend norm again.

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.