The Best Mountain Bike Content to Watch Right Now

“Beautiful Idiot” takes you on a ride through the mindset and motivations of those who feel driven to pursue greatness, how it can feel to fall short, and the consequences of reaching a lofty goal when the struggle to get there has defined you for so long. Featuring professional freeride mountain bike rider Brett Rheeder, and produced by Grain, a partnership between filmer Harrison Mendel and photographer Robb Thompson. If you missed it the first time around in 2018, find the full feature and film here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!