The Best Mountain Bike Content to Watch Right Now

Blueprint WATCH NOW

Blueprint was the brainchild of former BIKE gear editor Vernon Felton, who aimed to dig deeper into the developmental side of new technologies by talking to the often behind-the-scenes folks who spearheaded such innovations, using the long-form video format. We launched the first Blueprint in February 2013 on the R & D behind the new Specialized Enduro 29, the first big-wheeled iteration of Specialized’s popular all-mountain bike

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!