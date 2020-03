Speaking of daydreaming, Dream Builds are the ultimate fodder for such mental escapes. What would you build if the sky was the limit? If you could handpick every part, then hire a meticulous mechanic to diligently put your work of art together, piece by piece? Watch Ryan Palmer make beauty out of plastic, metal and rubber, as filmed by Satchel Cronk HERE.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!