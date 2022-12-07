Joe Montana to Dwight Clark in the 1981 NFC Championship.



The Catch. 40 years ago today. (Jan. 10, 1982) pic.twitter.com/VRDS3SGfYO — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) January 10, 2022 1 / 10

Maybe the most famous catch the NFL has ever seen, it’s also one of the most consequential. Late in the 1981 NFC Championship at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, the 49ers trailed the Dallas Cowboys by six points. Joe Montana rolled to his right looking for receivers but didn’t find anyone initially, and he pumped toward the middle of the field as he evaded three oncoming pass-rushers. In the nick of time, the future Hall of Famer found Clark running along the sideline in the back of the end zone. Montana lobbed the ball into a tight window, Clark caught it, and an ensuing extra point sent the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

