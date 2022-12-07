1993 at Seattle 50-yard missile to @ShannonSharpe is very high on my list of best Elway plays/throws pic.twitter.com/oZLE0sUT8x — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) September 4, 2021 10 / 10

John Elway threw exactly 300 touchdown passes in an NFL career that was notable for its longevity. He threw double-digit TDs every season from 1984 through 1998. But none was quite as cool as the one he threw to Shannon Sharpe from 50 yards out in 1993.

An unblocked pass-rusher was in Elway’s face almost immediately after the snap, but the QB shook him with a Matrix-like shimmy that made the oncoming defender flip through the air. Elway then sailed a pass perfectly to Sharpe, who beat his defender and caught it for a score that left everyone watching (including the announcers) stunned.

