One of the greatest plays of all time.



49 years ago, Franco Harris made the Immaculate Reception 👏



(via @NFL)

If the Montana-Clark play isn’t the most notable touchdown in league history, then it’s this one. The Oakland Raiders led the Pittsburgh Steelers by a point with 22 seconds left and had the Steelers at their own 40-yard line. Terry Bradshaw threw a pass into traffic, intended for halfback French Fuqua. Legendary Raiders safety Jack Tatum hit Fuqua and popped the ball up into the air. Just as it was about to hit the ground, running back Franco Harris plucked it from below his knees and ran untouched to the end zone to win the divisional playoff game for Pittsburgh. A statue of the catch now greets anyone who flies into Pittsburgh’s airport. The play was a highlight of both Harris’ and Bradshaw’s Hall of Fame careers.

