14 years ago today, Tyrone Prothro did this 😳

Alabama wideout Tyrone Prothro’s famous catch occurred during an otherwise unremarkable game. But the catch was so absurd that it has lived on since Prothro pulled it off in 2005. The play happened just before halftime in a game against Southern Miss two years before Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa. Prothro streaked toward the end zone and used a safety’s back to pin Croyle’s pass.

Prothro’s touchdown was overturned on video review, when officials ruled him down at the one-yard line. But it was such a wildly cool play that it belongs on any list of the greatest touchdown passes. After all, it was one—for a few minutes.

