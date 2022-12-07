On this day in 2009, Ben Roethlisberger and Santonio Holmes linked up for one of the most spectacular TD grabs in @SuperBowl history!@_BigBen7 | @ToneTime10 | @steelers pic.twitter.com/jOaC2oxXMw — NFL Legends (@NFLLegends) February 1, 2022 4 / 10

The Steelers trailed the Arizona Cardinals by a field goal late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 43 in 2009. But there was a dramatic comeback: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and receiver Santonio Holmes led Pittsburgh on a 78-yard touchdown drive to win the game in the last minute.

The capstone play was a pinpoint strike from Roethlisberger to Holmes, who found a soft spot in the back right corner of the end zone and made a touchdown catch for the ages by tapping two toes in bounds on his way to the ground. The play is one of the sport’s most classic examples of a perfect throw and perfect catch against tight coverage.

