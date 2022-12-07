"Philly Special, Philly Special."



On this day three years ago, Nick Foles and the Eagles shocked Tom Brady and the Pats



5 / 10

The actual throw on this Super Bowl touchdown for the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots wasn’t that hard. Tight end Trey Burton only had to throw a soft pass into the waiting hands of quarterback Nick Foles, who had no defenders near him in the end zone.

But the entire play call was a marvel: The Eagles conned Bill Belichick’s team into forgetting all about the quarterback, Foles, who basically walked into the end zone unnoticed as the Eagles ran a direct snap to running back Corey Clement. The ball then reversed to Burton, and the Eagles got a key touchdown on fourth down.

