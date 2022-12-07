During his career, Michael Vick was the most effective running quarterback the NFL had seen in years, but his rocket arm and ability to throw on the move were just as important to his success. The most astonishing throw of Vick’s career came on the first play of a Monday Night Football game against Washington in 2010. Vick dropped back and uncorked a throw that traveled 64 yards in the air and landed perfectly in the arms of receiver DeSean Jackson, who cruised into the end zone from there.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top