While we are hating on skinny, lightweight receivers, here is Michael Vick throwing a football to the moon and DeSean Jackson racing under it for an 88-yard touchdown pic.twitter.com/OgjIwxPyln — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) April 21, 2021 6 / 10

During his career, Michael Vick was the most effective running quarterback the NFL had seen in years, but his rocket arm and ability to throw on the move were just as important to his success. The most astonishing throw of Vick’s career came on the first play of a Monday Night Football game against Washington in 2010. Vick dropped back and uncorked a throw that traveled 64 yards in the air and landed perfectly in the arms of receiver DeSean Jackson, who cruised into the end zone from there.

