Four years ago today, Alabama won their fifth national championship under Nick Saban on Tua Tagovailoa's walk-off TD pass to DeVonta Smith.



Alabama and Georgia were in overtime in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, and the Crimson Tide needed a play after Tua Tagovailoa took a sack on first down. A field goal would’ve tied the game, but Tagovailoa and future Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith had different ideas.

On second-and-26, Smith blew past the cornerback covering him, and Tagovailoa looked off a safety in the area by scanning to the right. The quarterback then put the ball into a basket for Smith, who was alone at the one-yard line when he caught the ball. It’s hard to beat a walk-off score to win the national title.

