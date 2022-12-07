Alabama and Georgia were in overtime in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, and the Crimson Tide needed a play after Tua Tagovailoa took a sack on first down. A field goal would’ve tied the game, but Tagovailoa and future Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith had different ideas.
On second-and-26, Smith blew past the cornerback covering him, and Tagovailoa looked off a safety in the area by scanning to the right. The quarterback then put the ball into a basket for Smith, who was alone at the one-yard line when he caught the ball. It’s hard to beat a walk-off score to win the national title.
