The Green Bay Packers quarterback has developed an entire catalog of mind-boggling throws over the course of his career, but this one is his best for the pure physicality of it. The Packers were at the Arizona Cardinals’ 41-yard line with five seconds left, and they needed a touchdown to send their game to overtime.

Rodgers faced immediate pressure and raced back toward his own end zone in an effort to elude it. When he set himself to throw at his own 45, his momentum was still carrying him away from the Arizona end zone. But Rodgers launched a missile, and receiver Jeff Janis came down with it in double coverage.

“That may be one of the great throws ever made,” NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth said upon seeing it.

He was right.

