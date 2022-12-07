14 years ago today, Graham Harrell to Michael Crabtree (🦀 🌲) for #7 Texas Tech to beat #1 Texas pic.twitter.com/FmIYtJOq95 — RC Maxfield (@RCMB323) November 1, 2022 9 / 10

There’s nothing like a big rivalry upset in college football, and Texas Tech landed a big one on Texas in 2008—the game even has its own Wikipedia page. The matchup had a lot of key ingredients to be an all-time game: The Red Raiders were enjoying their best season ever, having started 8–0. They were hosting one of the bullies of the Big 12 conference, the Longhorns, who were three years removed from a national championship and remained one of the best programs in the country. And when this magical throw occurred, the game was close.

With eight seconds left, the Horns led by a point. Tech coach Mike Leach called one of his favorite plays: “four verts,” with four receivers running straight down the field to stress the defense. Harrell threw to Michael Crabtree, the best wideout in college football. Crabtree got the ball at the five-yard line, and instead of going out of bounds, he shook his defender and ran in for the game-winning TD. It became the biggest moment in the history of Red Raider football.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!