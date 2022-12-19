It's been a decade since Marshawn Lynch went Beast Mode in the playoffs



The 2010 NFC Wild Card game between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints shouldn’t have been a big deal. The Seahawks had gone 7–9 to become the rare sub-.500 team to make the playoffs by virtue of winning the pitiful NFC West. But Marshawn Lynch made sure the day would be one for the history books when he broke eight tackles on a 67-yard journey to the Saints’ end zone.

Lynch casually flicked defenders off him like they were fleas and fell backward, iconically, for the score. In sheer physical force exhibited, it’s hard to believe that any runner will top what Lynch did that day.

