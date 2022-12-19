One of the most legendary TD runs in college football history: Tommie Frazier 75 yards to the house 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2XHbAYFTdP — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) August 14, 2022 10 / 10

No list of the sport’s finest touchdown runs would be complete without something from a triple-option offense, like the one Tom Osborne’s Nebraska team used to become a national powerhouse in the latter part of the 20th century.

In the 1996 Fiesta Bowl against Florida, Huskers quarterback Tommie Frazier sped out to the right and decided to keep the ball rather than pitch it to a back. The Gators stacked him up but didn’t quite wrap him up. That was a mistake. Frazier stayed on his feet and darted 75 yards to the Florida end zone. The Huskers won 62–24 to capture a national title.

