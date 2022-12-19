Marcus Allen reversed the field...and left defenders in the dust.



The Los Angeles Raiders led Washington in Super Bowl 18 and were looking for a way to put the game away. They found it in Allen, their prized running back. Allen took a handoff left behind a couple of pulling blockers, but Washington’s defense had it more or less bottled up. At that point, Allen turned around, faced his own goalposts, pivoted, reversed the field, and then found an absurd burst of speed that left Washington helpless to do anything. He bolted through all three levels of the defense en route to a 74-yard touchdown run.

