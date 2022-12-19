An iconic call from an iconic broadcaster.



We remember Keith Jackson with one of his most memorable calls.

Texas quarterback Vince Young capped off one of the greatest games in college football history by running for a touchdown on a fourth down in the final minute as the Longhorns trailed powerhouse USC at the 2006 Rose Bowl, which doubled as the national championship game. In addition to giving UT its 41–38 win, Young’s run yielded one of the great broadcasting calls the sport has ever seen from legendary play-by-play man Keith Jackson on ABC. Everyone who cares about Texas or college football in general will always remember Jackson’s words as the play unfolded: “He’s going for the corner…. He’s got it!”

