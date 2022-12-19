The original. @Tony_Dorsett, 99 yards to the house! (via @nflthrowback) pic.twitter.com/Nr2Gx20C9U — SportsDay Cowboys (@dmn_cowboys) December 7, 2018 4 / 10

The Dallas Cowboys running back was the first player in league history to pull off the longest possible touchdown run, a 99-yarder to the house. He did it in 1982 and made it look preposterously easy as he carved through the Minnesota Vikings. For several decades, as the NFL got more and more pass-heavy, it seemed possible that no running back would ever repeat what Dorsett had done in the early ‘80s. That was until…

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!