In 2018, the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry notched a 99-yard scoring run that was arguably even more impressive than Dorsett’s, not that you need to compare the two. Henry was the NFL’s quintessential power back of his era, and it was fitting that even on a 99-yard journey, he found time to push defenders around.

He was contacted inside his own five-yard line and again at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 20-yard line, but none of the players in his vicinity could do anything to stop him. Say a prayer for Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye, who was the victim of a horrifying stiff arm at the Jacksonville 20.

