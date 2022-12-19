6. “The Greatest Game Ever Played”

This one predates the existence of the modern NFL, which came about when the National and American football leagues merged in 1970. In the 1958 NFL Championship Game, the Super Bowl’s predecessor, the Johnny Unitas-led Baltimore Colts faced the New York Giants in a back-and-forth game. It went to overtime at 17–17, and in the extra period, the Colts faced a third down at the Giants’ one-yard line. Unitas handed the ball to Alan Ameche, who dove across the line for the win. The play was beautifully blocked and historically significant, although it is certainly easier to score a one-yard TD than a 99-yarder.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!