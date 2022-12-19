.@CameronNewton's Heisman moment vs. LSU.



10 years ago today 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oM4m56hlwi — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 23, 2020 7 / 10

In 2010, Newton turned in arguably the best quarterbacking season in college football history. In the process, he won the Heisman Trophy in a rout and led Auburn to a national championship. Nobody disputes which play was the defining moment of his mind-boggling season: It was this 50-yard touchdown run against poor LSU, which nearly tackled Newton (and even forced a fumble) five yards into the run and then was left to chase an uncatchable quarterback. Newton’s shiftiness and speed made him impossible to haul down until he was falling across the goal line—enough to put six points on the board for Auburn.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!