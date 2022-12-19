#TouchdownTuesday

To begin the 2004 season, Jerome Bettis posted one of the strangest stat lines in sports history. Five carries, one yard, three touchdowns. No problem. The Steelers went on to win the game, and 15 more after that, behind some rookie named Roethlisberger. pic.twitter.com/IlkgdaTHbW — COMON Network (@ComonNetwork) July 14, 2020 8 / 10

Let’s break convention for a moment and acknowledge three touchdowns as a package of one. In Week 1 of the 2004 season, future Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis of the Pittsburgh Steelers posted a legendary stat line that may never be equaled: Bettis carried five times against the Oakland Raiders for one yard and three touchdowns, all from exactly a yard out. (He lost two yards on his other two carries.) Short-yardage backs are an extinct breed in the new, pass-oriented NFL, but Bettis’ performance is immortal.

