Let’s break convention for a moment and acknowledge three touchdowns as a package of one. In Week 1 of the 2004 season, future Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis of the Pittsburgh Steelers posted a legendary stat line that may never be equaled: Bettis carried five times against the Oakland Raiders for one yard and three touchdowns, all from exactly a yard out. (He lost two yards on his other two carries.) Short-yardage backs are an extinct breed in the new, pass-oriented NFL, but Bettis’ performance is immortal.
