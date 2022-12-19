The setup.



The execution.



The Statue of Liberty play at Michigan by Dennis Dixon in 2007. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/3MNGBmFbaq — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 28, 2020 9 / 10

The Statue of Liberty is a favorite schoolyard football trick. The quarterback takes the snap, puts the ball behind his back, looks nowhere in particular, and sneaks it off to the running back, who takes off around the edge while the defense isn’t expecting it. It’s cool, but it’s been done.

In a 2007 game at Michigan, Oregon ran a Statue of Liberty with Dennis Dixon at quarterback and Jonathan Stewart at running back. Stewart ran 14 yards on the play, and that was that—or so Michigan thought. Later in the same game, Dixon gestured like he was handing off on yet another Statue of Liberty play. The Wolverines took the bait, but Dixon had entirely different plans: He took off with the ball for one of college football’s most memorable scores.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!