Bad Jersey: The Anaheim Ducks’ current jerseys

The old green of the Mighty Ducks is now completely gone from the team’s color scheme, and while the cartoon duck/goalie mask logo of old still has a place on an alternate jersey, the Ducks’ main getups are boring and, let’s be honest, ugly. A golden “D” with vague webbed-foot details just doesn’t stack up to the old jerseys—and it never will.

