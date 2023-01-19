Bad Jersey: The Pittsburgh Pirates’ red vests

To counter the crisp, historic Yankee pinstripes, please enjoy one of the great monstrosities in the annals of athletic fashion: this red vest the Pirates wore briefly in 1999. The logo is too big, the red vests do not fit with the Pirates’ classic black-and-gold color scheme, and the team that wore the vest was completely unmemorable, going 78–83 and fishing third in the National League Central. In fact, this jersey would’ve been more charming if the team wearing it had been terrible and not just mediocre.

