Good Jersey: Argentina’s national soccer team

Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi made Argentina’s blue and white stripes an internationally recognized fashion symbol in soccer and beyond. But the cool thing about Argentina’s national flag-inspired kits is that they’re gorgeous even before considering that two of the most electrifying players ever have made their legacies in them.

One of the great joys of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup victory is that, long after Messi is done playing, we can all remember him achieving this incredible feat while wearing an Argentina kit. It’s a step up from his Barcelona uniform, which is fine but nothing like what the Argentine team wears.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!