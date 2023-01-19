Good Jersey: The Anaheim Mighty Ducks’ original jerseys

The Mighty Ducks came into existence in 1993, when the Walt Disney Company founded the franchise in an effort to expand its sports and media empire on the West Coast. The Disney affiliation meant the Ducks had the same logo and uniforms that had appeared in the hit Disney movie, The Mighty Ducks, that premiered the year before.

The movie has retained a prominent place in hockey lore, and the Mighty Ducks’ uniforms in their early years were a perfect cross between ‘90s movies and ‘90s sports style. Disney sold the team in 2005, however, and shortly thereafter, the Mighty Ducks became merely “the Ducks.” Their uniforms changed, too, as you’ll see below.

