Good Jersey: The Green Bay Packers

The Packers’ green and gold have become iconic in much the same way the Yankees’ pinstripes have. No other professional sports team will ever attempt the same color combination, and if one did, it wouldn’t work.

The genius of the Packers’ uniform is how it takes colors that would normally remind most people of garbage trucks and redirects the brain toward thinking about Aaron Rodgers, Reggie White, Lambeau Field, and cheeseheads. Plus, the green-and-yellow look is more aesthetically pleasing than it gets credit for, and the big “G” on the team’s yellow helmets is exactly the right complement.

