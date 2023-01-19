Good Jersey: The Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers’ purple-and-gold scheme is perfect for Hollywood and fits like a glove with the team’s legacy as a franchise not just of championships, but of glitz and glamor. The Lakers’ jerseys are bold, just like the city’s palm trees and movie stars. And through years of repetition from Kareem, Magic, Kobe, Shaq, and LeBron, they’ve also come to symbolize the brightest lights and biggest stage in the NBA. The classic swap between yellow jerseys at home and purple ones on the road is a great touch, too, although the Lakers (like all NBA teams) have worked in a wide range of base colors in recent seasons.

