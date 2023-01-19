Good Jersey: The New York Yankees

The Yankees’ pinstripes might be the most recognizable feature of any athletic uniform in American sports. That’s a testament to how much a jersey’s notoriety comes down to the memories teams make while wearing that jersey. The pinstripes aren’t special on their own, but the Yankees have won 27 World Series with them. In the course of thousands of outings in the Bronx on warm summer nights over the last 100 years, the stripes have become iconic.

