Good Jersey: Tulane University football

Again, uniqueness counts. There are nearly countless “Wildcats” and “Panthers” and “Cougars” and “Tigers” in college sports, but Tulane has the only Green Wave. And befitting a New Orleans institution, the Wave keep themselves well-styled at all times.

Their color palette of dark green and light blue with white trim stands apart from what any other school does, but the Green Wave’s logo, prominently featured on the team’s helmets, is just as important. Tulane has the right blend of snazzy and a little bit scary.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!