Good Jersey: University of North Carolina basketball

The Tar Heels have the advantage of rocking a distinct color scheme that other major athletic departments won’t even try to emulate. Whether you call it powder blue, baby blue, or the more technically appropriate “Carolina Blue,” you know it when you see it.

UNC is unique in college sports for its use of this particular shade of blue, and the Heels’ basketball uniforms also have a classic argyle feature running down the side. It’s hard to envision a basketball uniform with a better mix of color and trim.

