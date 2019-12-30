Blueprint See Full Feature

Blueprint was the brainchild of former Bike gear editor Vernon Felton, who aimed to dig deeper into the developmental side of new technologies by talking to the often behind-the-scenes folks who spearheaded such innovations, using the long-form video format. We launched the first Blueprint in February 2013 on the R & D behind the new Specialized Enduro 29, the first big-wheeled iteration of Specialized’s popular all-mountain bike. With more than 245,000 views, it became one of our best-performing videos of the decade. And though we went on to produce another eight Blueprints over four years, none performed as well as that first peak behind the curtain in Morgan Hill.

