There’s never been a time in the short history of mountain biking when trail access wasn’t a hotbed issue, at least not in the American west. But when Vernon Felton embarked on the production of “Gathering Storm,” the Wilderness debate had hit a fever pitch. Mountain bikers in Montana were losing 178 miles of trail previously in a Wilderness Study Area and some of Idaho’s most pristine backcountry trails, in the Boulder-White Clouds region of Sawtooth National Forest was about to be off-limits to riders due to a new wilderness designation. Felton’s in-depth reporting of this sensitive and timely subject allowed Bike to keep its proverbial finger on the pulse of one of the most important topics in our sport.

