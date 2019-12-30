Let the (Multi-day) Adventure Begin See Full Feature

Bike’s roots are planted in its destination stories, with words and images that aim to uncover trails and culture in distant lands, and to inspire our readers to explore the world, or even their own backyard, on their mountain bikes. But historically these stories were facilitated with help from a guide who would lead rides and arrange logistics. That started to change in early 2013 when then-editor Brice Minnigh joined a self-supported, multi-day bikepacking expedition through Afghanistan’s remote Wakhan Corridor which became one of many such trips we would document over the ensuing years as bikepacking became a major focus for the magazine.

