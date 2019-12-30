The Bible of Bike Tests See Full Feature

Technically The Bible of Bike Tests started 11 years ago, but our version of a buyer’s guide certainly has dominated our gear-related resources over the past decade, as it’s evolved from a once-yearly mega-bike test to a year-round endeavor with multiple Bibles released digitally throughout the year. Since we started in 2009, we’ve grown from a print-only product to producing dozens of Roundtable Reel videos to accompany written reviews, as well as orchestrating a robust social media presence, both during testing and to promote the individual reviews. In the process, editors have had to transform from faceless writers to on-camera personalities with skin thick enough to handle the YouTube trolls.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!