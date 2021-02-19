Boston Bruins All-Star Brad Marchand Talks NHL Outdoor Games at Lake Tahoe

When All-Star Brad Marchand hit the scene in 2006, it was the clear he was a grinder. He didn’t have the stature of a typical hockey player (standing at 5’9″), but he had exceptional skill…not to mention he’s scrappy as hell, earning the nickname “Leg Sweeper” for his frequent slew foots. We hopped on a video call with the Canadian ice hockey left winger and alternate captain for the NHL’s Boston Bruins ahead of the 2021 Honda NHL Outdoor Games at Lake Tahoe, in which the Bruins will play the Flyers on Sunday, Feb. 21. Marchand touches on the kind of preparation he relies on for playing outdoors in frigid temps; how that rock, paper, scissors game with Mika Zibanejad got started; and who the toughest goalie is to score on in the NHL right now.

As of Feb. 17, Marchand sits one goal shy of his 300th with Boston—a milestone reached by only six other Bruins. He, David Pastrnak, and Patrice Bergeron are also the second-highest scoring trio in the NHL since the start of the 2016-17 regular season with 980 total points. (In that timeframe, they’re second to Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins who have a combined total of 1,073 points.)

Get to know Marchand a bit more in the video above, then catch the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers face off in the Honda NHL Outdoors event Sunday Feb. 21 as part ofNHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe.

The event will feature two regular-season outdoor games played at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, NV, and broadcast live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC in the U.S.

