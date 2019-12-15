How Bryce Harper Trains and Lifts to Get MLB Ready

MLB star Bryce Harper swings so hard, it hurts. The now-Philadelphia Phillies outfielder previously got ready for spring training with some work in the batting cage, and he was been working so much, his hands were full of cuts and blisters.

Harper put the photo on social media, joking that he had been “hitting just a tad” in the cage:

The 6’3”, 216-lb slugger had a solid 2016 season, with 24 home runs and 86 RBI in 147 games. But those numbers were down from his NL MVP year in 2015 when he had 42 home runs and 99 RBI. In 2017, Harper bounced back with 29 home runs, and in 2018 he finished with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs in what could be his final season in Washington. (Update: It was.) Now, Harper is signing with the Philadelphia Phillies:

Bryce Harper’s deal with the Philadelphia Phillies includes a no-trade clause, league sources tell ESPN. Combine that with the 13-year, $330 million term, and this much is clear: Bryce Harper is committed to being a Philadelphia Phillie for the rest of his career. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 28, 2019

Now he’s ready to mash in Philly.

Just like these other 29 MLB players, Harper has been crushing his workouts with some big lifts in the gym. Take a look at his best lifts and workouts from his Instagram:

Harper doing some dumbbell work in Australia:

Harper getting in some pilates:

View this post on Instagram Working on that Dad bod!🤪 #pilates A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) on Feb 12, 2020 at 5:35pm PST

Harper hits the track with some farmer carries:

Harper loads up a big pause squat set:

Harper masters a 505-lb. trap bar deadlift:

Harper gets in a heavy-duty trap bar deadlift:

