These are boom times for Verstappen. His team looks like it has overcome the reliability issues that plagued his car early in the season, when he failed to finish two of the first three races. The Red Bull has been the most well rounded car in the field, and Verstappen has driven it brilliantly.

He has finished six races, winning five and placing third at Monaco, where passing cars on the track is exceptionally difficult. He is the No. 1 driver for the No. 1 team, and another win this weekend would give him an even greater advantage in a championship he already leads by 21 points over his teammate. Thankfully, there is some suspense in that department (see below).

