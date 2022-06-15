VERSTAPPEN PASSES PEREZ



The Red Bull teammates swap positions on Lap 14 as the fresh tires on Leclerc continues to close in on the leaders!

One of the most interesting subplots in F1 right now—at least to me, a new fan of the sport—is the politics game unfolding in the Red Bull garage. When Red Bull signed Perez prior to the 2021 season, it seemed like his job was clear: Play second fiddle, take opportunities when they arrive, and do whatever is required to help Verstappen. Perez put on a good show of selflessness at the decisive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last December, where he slowed down Verstappen rival Lewis Hamilton and later retired his car from the race to make it easier for Verstappen to hold track position after a pit stop.

This year’s a bit different, though. Perez was miffed when Red Bull ordered him to let Verstappen pass him in the Spanish Grand Prix in May. Then Verstappen’s father was angry when Red Bull didn’t bend over backward to vault his son past Perez in Monaco. Then, in Baku, Red Bull gave a “no fighting” order to Perez as Verstappen moved past him. At least that one didn’t seem to cause much drama. But Red Bull has a delicate situation on its hands, and it will only get testier if Perez qualifies ahead of Verstappen for Sunday’s race—as he did in both Monaco and Baku.

