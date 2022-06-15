A tough break for Leclerc as his Baku hopes go up in smoke 😖#AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/LEYq3hVA8f — Formula 1 (@F1) June 12, 2022 3 / 6

Things are bleak in the Ferrari paddock. Leclerc was the drivers’ championship leader over the first month or so of the season, but his races of late have brought on calamity after calamity. Leclerc hasn’t been perfect on race days, as evidenced by several outings in which he qualified in pole position and failed to hold his advantage. He also qualified second at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in late April, and a spin-out late in that race dropped him from a likely podium finish to sixth place.

But in the last two races, his team has let him down. In Monaco, the team’s mismanagement of a pit stop strategy knocked Leclerc out of a likely victory and off the podium altogether, to fourth position. In Baku, another likely podium went up in smoke (literally) when Leclerc had to retire with engine problems—one of four cars using a Ferrari engine to not make it across the finish line. Leclerc also had to retire in Spain. When he’s able to stay on the track, Leclerc has been a worthy rival to Verstappen, but he hasn’t had a chance in recent weeks.

