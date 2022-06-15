Bump from @GeorgeRussell63 after P3 in Baku! 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/Fogs3lti2H — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 12, 2022 4 / 6

Mercedes is having a nightmare season by its standards. It has had massive problems with its car porpoising and bouncing its way around the track on high-speed straights. That has made the car incredibly painful to drive, and Russell’s world champion teammate, Hamilton, said he resorted to praying for it to stop in Baku.

Maybe because Russell is younger than Hamilton and has more pain tolerance, or maybe because he is more used to driving a non-dominant car, Russell has had a better year. He has finished in the top five in every race, and Mercedes can at least hang its hat on being the only team to so far avoid either car posting a DNF in a race. Russell is the president of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, the closest thing to an F1 driver union, and (reportedly with the backing of almost every driver) asked the sport’s governing body to do something about the porpoising problem. It has not done so, and Red Bull boss Christian Horner has intimated that the complaints are an excuse to catch up with Red Bull’s faster car. Yet even the Red Bull drivers seem bothered by the issue.

This may be another weekend of immense pain, as Montreal is another one of F1’s street circuits and thus provides a rougher, bumpier ride than some of the permanent race tracks that dot the schedule later on.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!